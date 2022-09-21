Tearful Khloe Kardashian Addresses Baby No. 2 Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is ready to share her side of the story.

Nearly two months after the Good American mogul welcomed a son with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate, fans are getting to see the duo's journey to baby No. 2 on The Kardashians. However, as shown in a teaser trailer released late Sept. 20, the road was not an easy one, especially given the timing.

"There is something I'm ready to talk about," Khloe said in the Hulu clip. "Tristan and I are having another baby."

"And it's supposed to be a really exciting time," the reality star—who is also mom to True Thompson, 4—added while fighting back tears, "it's just a different experience."

While Khloe doesn't get into specifics in the teaser, the news of her and the NBA player's second baby came just months after it was confirmed he fathered a child with another woman.

And, as Khloe's mom Kris Jenner noted in the Kardashians sneak peek, it's been hard to watch Khloe "in pain."