Tearful Khloe Kardashian Addresses Baby No. 2 Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is ready to share her side of the story.
Nearly two months after the Good American mogul welcomed a son with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate, fans are getting to see the duo's journey to baby No. 2 on The Kardashians. However, as shown in a teaser trailer released late Sept. 20, the road was not an easy one, especially given the timing.
"There is something I'm ready to talk about," Khloe said in the Hulu clip. "Tristan and I are having another baby."
"And it's supposed to be a really exciting time," the reality star—who is also mom to True Thompson, 4—added while fighting back tears, "it's just a different experience."
While Khloe doesn't get into specifics in the teaser, the news of her and the NBA player's second baby came just months after it was confirmed he fathered a child with another woman.
And, as Khloe's mom Kris Jenner noted in the Kardashians sneak peek, it's been hard to watch Khloe "in pain."
Despite the rocky road, however, Khloe is trying to see the silver lining. "This has been a difficult time in my life," she admitted in the trailer. "But it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."
News of Tristan's paternity scandal broke in Dec. 2021, about a month after his and Khloe's son was conceived.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told E! News in July. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
By August, Khloe and Tristan's baby boy was born.
"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Khloe told Elle after becoming a mom of two. "I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."
"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young," she added. "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."
The second season of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu Sept. 22. Watch the emotional sneak peek above.