Go Behind the Scenes of Elizabeth Chambers' E! Cover Star Photo Shoot

Elizabeth Chambers is ready for her close-up.
In recent months, the culinary entrepreneur has been soaking up the sun in the Caymans. But, while recently in Los Angeles, Elizabeth said goodbye to the Caribbean and hello to a massive heat wave as she prepared to become E!'s digital cover star. (Read the full story here.)
After savoring a cheeseburger and animal style french fries from In-N-Out Burger, the TV host arrived at a private home where hairstylist Kristin Heitkotter, makeup artist Mai Quynh and stylist Bory Tan perfected her look for a must-see photo shoot.
And before she could call it a day, Elizabeth sat down with E! News' Francesca Amiker for a candid interview—her first since announcing her split from husband of 10 years, Armie Hammer—about her family, her future (which includes a new love) and so much more.
"Big life changes really force you to shift," she exclusively told E!. "I truly believe that everything happens for a reason…My faith has completely gotten me through everything in my life, but it does feel like a new chapter. A dear friend told me recently that this is my renaissance—and I love a renaissance!"
And while her BIRD Bakery locations in San Antonio, Dallas and Denver are thriving—they donate remaining treats to non-profits daily—she teased she has new shows in development and "exciting projects coming."
"I describe myself as very focused and very clear—and healed, honestly," said the mom of Harper, 7, and Ford, 5. "I feel like I'm in a really good space and the best mom I could be. The best I could be in work, the best leader I can be. That hasn't always been the case over the last year. It's a good moment."
The new challenges are keeping her on her toes. "To me," she explained, "nothing would be more boring if you know exactly where you're going to be in five years or 10 years."
To see more behind-the-scenes moments from Elizabeth's photo shoot, keep reading.