The E! Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

E!: How are your divorce proceedings going?

EC: Our divorce is not finalized. But we are in a really great place. We talk all the time. We're committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do.

E!: Have there been any co-parenting challenges along the way?

EC: Definitely. Armie has been focused on his healing. There's the oxygen mask theory: You can't really take care of someone until you are taken care of. There's a reason on the plane they say, "Secure your own mask before helping others." He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids'] masks are on, so right now it's really been a lot about focusing on them, protecting them.

E!: How are you helping him put that mask on?

EC: I'm here to support that process. It's going to make him the best father, the best person he can be. At the end of the day, that's the goal. We're in constant communication and all that matters is that he is the best dad for our children. Obviously he processes everything else that he's dealing with personally—and that's his own journey now.