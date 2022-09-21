How Taylor Swift Influenced Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke's Netflix Movie Do Revenge

Taylor Swift inspires Jennifer Kaytin Robinson all too well.
Jennifer, the director and co-writer of Do Revenge, confirmed she was enchanted to take some inspiration from Taylor. Most notably? She shared that there is a vibe in the flick that pays homage to Taylor's sixth studio album.
"There's a lot of Reputation in the film," Jennifer exclusively told E! News' The Rundown at the Do Revenge Sept. 14 premiere. "There's snake emoji energy."
So, it's safe to say the characters are playing up on Reputation's vindictive energy and themes of feeling like an outcast. Can you blame them? The Netflix movie centers around high school students Drea (played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (played by Maya Hawke) who team up to seek revenge on their enemies who have done them wrong.
But not all suspected easter eggs are as they seem. Jennifer noted that the school uniforms are not inspired by Taylor's Lover album despite the pastel color palette.
Regardless, Jennifer hopes Taylor will be a lover of the project. "I hope that she likes it," Jennifer shared. "I mean, Este Haim did the score. I feel like we have a lot of things that Taylor will hopefully like."
She added, "I just hope she really loves it."
It's not the first time Jennifer has been inspired by Taylor—and vice versa. In fact, the two had a moment that was perfectly full circle back in 2019 when Taylor revealed that she had written her song "Death by a Thousand Cuts" after getting inspiration from watching Jennifer's project Someone Great.
"We do this song in the studio and fast forward a couple months later, I'm doing The Ellen [DeGeneres] Show," Taylor recalled on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. "She asks me what movies I've seen recently and I said Someone Great."
Taylor continued, "I get this email a couple days later from this woman named Jen Robinson and she's like, 'Hey, I just wanted to say thank you for mentioning my movie. It was about my own breakup. I just wanted to tell you that while I was moving across the country, the album I had on repeat was 1989 and specifically a song of yourselves called 'Clean.''"
Naturally, the connection caused Taylor to stop in her tracks. She gushed, "I just wrote a song based on something she made, which she made while listening to something I made, which is the most meta thing that's ever happened to me."
When it comes to artistic greatness, both Jennifer and Taylor can say to one another "Look What You Made Me Do."
Do Revenge is currently streaming on Netflix.