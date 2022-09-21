The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Gives His Hot Take on Adam Levine Cheating Allegations

Nick Viall went from handing out roses to dishing out opinions.
The Bachelor alum weighed in with his own opinion on the cheating allegations against Adam Levine, which the singer has denied.
Viall's main takeaway? As he wrote on Instagram, "Emotionally cheating is still cheating Adam."
Levine broke his silence on the allegations in a Sept. 20 statement where he said he wanted to "clear the air."
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram. "In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Later in the day, Viall duetted Instagram model's Sumner Stroh's TikTok where she said she had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The reality star broke down his three thoughts on the controversy.
"One and the most important one is that the only victim here is Behati [Prinsloo], Adam's wife. She doesn't deserve this," Viall said in a Sept. 20 TikTok. "Two, the only people responsible for protecting a relationship are the people in the relationship. If there was an affair here, then it's because Adam chose to have an affair, not because this girl was a willing participant. If it wasn't going to be her, it'd be someone else."
And on his third thought, Viall said that the cheating rumors "does not absolve this Sumner girl from us having an opinion on her character." For example, he said it was Stroh's "ego talking" when she said that Levine was married to a Victoria's Secret model.
Viall continued by speculating in his video how the allegations could impact Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with Levine's third child.
"Her making this TikTok and blasting it all over the internet is this further proof that she's only considering how this story impacts her," he alleged, "and not considering the feelings of the actual victim, like say Behati."
He finished by saying Stroh should consider how "making this video might affect the mental health of someone who is pregnant."
Love Is Blind's Nick Thompson, whose marriage to Danielle Ruhl is ending, commented on Viall's post, writing, "You summarized that well."
Levine married Prinsloo in 2014 and share two children with her: Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Levine said in his latest statement, "my wife and my family is all I care about in this world."
Other celebrities such as Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause shared their own two cents following Levine's statement.
"When apologizing for cheating publicly, I hate the 'we will get through it together' part from a man," Stause wrote on Twitter. "Don't speak for her. You've done enough."