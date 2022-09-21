The Bachelorette Finale: Find Out If Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Got Engaged

Watch : Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale

For the first time in Bachelor Nation history, season 19 of The Bachelorette featured co-Bachelorettes—but how many proposals?

After weeks of highs and lows, break-ups and make-ups, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had whittled their groups of men down to their final choices: Erich Schwer on Gabby's side, and Tino Franco on Rachel's side.

But after the finale's dramatic part one on Sept. 13, which Gabby called a "big, fat dumpster fire," things were looking anything but rosy heading into the Sept. 20 episode.

After their tense conversation last week—in which Erich told Gabby he might not be ready for an engagement, which caused Gabby to storm out of his room—she returned to hash it out again.

"This decision shouldn't be easy," Gabby said. "Because if it's easy, that means you didn't think about it enough."

Gabby and Erich kissed and ended the night on good terms and, at least for the moment, the same page.

After her breakup with Aven last week, Rachel had the pleasure of telling Tino that he was her only man left standing. After receiving the news, Tino said he was "on top of the world" and "I would literally bet everything I am and everything I have that Rachel and I are forever."

The next day, Rachel and Tino exchanged some (very long) soliloquies to each other, before Tino finished, "I'm so hopelessly in love with you. You're the woman of my dreams. There's only one more question to ask."

And then it happened.

Tino got down on one knee and said, "Rachel Recchia, I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?"

Rachel, of course, accepted. So, happily ever after, right?!

Not so much.