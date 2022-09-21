Bullet Train's Logan Lerman and Joey King Will Reunite in We Were the Lucky Ones

Get details on Hulu’s new series, We Were the Lucky Ones, starring Bullet Train actors Logan Lerman and Joey King.

Sep 21, 2022
TVCelebrities
Bullet Train fans, you are the lucky ones.  

Two stars from the action thriller, Logan Lerman and Joey King, are back at it, but this time they're acting in Hulu's limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, according to Deadline. The two actors are fresh off the Sony film Bullet Train, where they starred alongside Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Michael Shannon.

King and Lerman are on to their next chapter in We Were the Lucky Ones, which follows the story of a Jewish family who are separated during WWII and are on a mission to come back together and survive the cruel circumstances, according to the outlet.

Based on a bestselling novel by Georgia Hunter, Lerman will play Addy, the adventurous 25-year-old Polish, middle child, who is an engineer and a thriving music composer. The character is inspired by Georgia's grandfather, who came of age in the 1930s, per Deadline.

The character details for King's role, however, are yet to be released. 

Lerman is no stranger to our screen, as he's also known for playing the title role in the fantasy-adventure Percy Jackson films. He's also starred in The Butterfly EffectFury and The Three Musketeers.    

No word yet on when We Were the Lucky Ones will premiere.

