The 26 Most-Loved Amazon Beauty Products With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews: Makeup, Skincare, and More

Sometimes it feels like we're in an endless cycle of buying beauty products, rejecting them, and ultimately throwing them out. Of course, skincare differs from person to person, but a great way to avoid buying products we don't agree with is to check out the product recommendations. The most hyped up makeup is popular for a reason. Well, many reasons.
If you're in the mood to shop and you're looking for a little guidance, Amazon has a section full of the most popular, highly-rated beauty products. Revamp your self-care routine with these top-rated moisturizers, hair tools, serums, styling products, and more.
Amazon's Top-Rated Beauty Picks
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil
Use these eye pencils for eyeshadow and eyeliner. These multi-tasking pencils are available in 15 colors and they have 32,900+ 5-star Amazon.
Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen 3-Pack
This set has a Vitamin C Serum, Retinol Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Serum. The set has 43,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset and E! Shopping Editors.
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm
This lip balm is super hydrating and it has sun protection with SPF 25 for sun protection, which is vital for time outside. It comes in 6 scents and it has 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This bestselling $9 concealer has 107,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for concealing, color correcting, and contouring. You can do so much with this super affordable, top-rated concealer.
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush for Wet & Dry Hair- Eliminates Knots & Reduces Breakage
Amazon has the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Stylers in 29 colors. This is not your ordinary brush. It's the finishing touch to any look, making your hair look beautiful and shiny. If you want to brush out your waves to perfection without losing the curl, this is the best brush to use. I have this brush and it exceeds the hype. I couldn't fathom that using a different brush would produce a noticeable change, but it really does. I'm not the only one who thinks that. It has 34,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is also great if you wear a wig or extensions.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight.
I'm not the only one who relies on Mario Badescu to banish pimples. This product has 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set of 6
Makeup sponges can get pretty pricey (for just one sponge) and who has the time to clean them every single day? Not me. That's why I'm so happy I found these. These are such a great bargain, plus they are much softer than any other makeup applicator I've ever used and they expand to a much bigger size.
This set has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil is a cleanser that melts away makeup and dissolves impurities, leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant. I've been using this for about a year and I highly recommend it. I have the most sensitive skin and this is really such a reliable oil cleanser.
This product has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
If you have super-sensitive skin, you know how difficult it can be to take off makeup. You want to get your face as clean as possible without irritating it or stripping its essential oils. Just put some Micellar Cleansing Water on a cotton pad and you'll remove your makeup and cleanse your skin at the same time. This product has 39,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 95,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
Vanicream Moisturizing Cream
This moisturizer is a great one for all skin types, but especially for those with easily irritated skin, like myself. It was even awarded a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association. Check out the before and after photos in the reviews to see how much of a game-changer this moisturizer is for so many people.
It has 25,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set- 12 Pieces
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 35,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
Get a natural-looking tan that lasts for days from the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. The mist is transparent, which means you can wear it under or over makeup with no need to rinse off the product. This formula is streak-free and it doesn't have that dreaded self tanner smell that other products do.
This tanner has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 1 fl. Oz.
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It's great to increase shine, repair damage, tame flyaways, and diminish frizz. Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
This bonding oil has 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic
In my opinion, Bio-Oil is a truly miraculous product that does so much. The Bio-Oil Skincare Oil reduces the appearances of stretch marks, scars, and other marks due to surgery, acne, aging, surgery, and injury. Plus, it improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and it's non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores.
This product has 63,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
If you want to hydrate your skin, relieve redness, and repair the skin barrier, I recommend this gel moisturizer. It's a total game-changer for my sensitive skin and it has decreased the appearance of acne scars. It has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Pack of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker Foam Cleanser
A $7 cleanser that's actually amazing sounds so far-fetched, but this marshmallow foam cleanser is everything. A little bit goes a long way with this foamy formula. It cleans my skin without stripping it. My skin always feels super soft when I use this, plus it's a super fun process. You put a pearl-size amount of cleanser in the whip maker, put in a little water, and pump to get the perfect amount of foam.
This product has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes (36 Count)
We all need these pimple patches on hand. They are my go-to for skincare "emergencies." I stick these on overnight or during a work-from-home day of audio-only calls. After 6-8 hours, take the patch off to see all of the gunk that was absorbed. These are amazing because they clear out those pimples without drying out my skin and causing further irritation.
These patches have 77,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aztec Secret Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing Facial & Body Mask
The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay gives my pores a powerful, deep clean. Sure, you've already tried a million face masks, but this one is truly unique. You mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water. Stir the mixture until it becomes a smooth paste, adding more clay or liquid as you see fit. Then apply a layer to the skin for just 5 to 10 minutes. There's no need for more time than that. You'll feel a tightening sensation as the clay dries. Then you just have to wash it out and watch the gunk coming out of your clogged pores.... sorry for the TMI, but it's a truly satisfying experience.
This mask has 49,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
When I sweat, I want to blot my face, but sometimes that messes up my makeup. Plus, it can add up to quite a pretty penny if you have to keep replacing your blotting sheets to dab a sweaty forehead. The Revlon Volcanic Face Roller is amazing. Oh and it has 29,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
It's reusable and it is just so simple to use. Simply roll over any greasy areas and you'll be shine-free. If you really want to see how good this product is, just roll one side of your face at first so you can compare and contrast it with the other. You will absolutely see the difference.
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil
I have been obsessed with this product since the first time I used it. I have never been more impressed with a skincare product after just one application. The Luna Sleeping Oil is a gentle introduction to retinoids, reducing redness, boosting plumpness, and improving the appearance of pores and wrinkles. This is such a game-changer, but it's so gentle on my easily-irritated skin. It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
Use this multi-tasking cream as a moisturizer, an overnight mask, and a makeup primer. It absorbs very quickly, it doesn't irritate my skin, and it's an affordable find. It has 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
My skin doesn't need the same thing every day. Sometimes, I just need to use a super gentle cleanser. This one is great to take off my makeup, sunscreen, and excess oils. It leaves my skin feeling hydrated and soft. I initially tried this because it is certified by the National Eczema Association. It's great to have on hand for those flare-ups when my skin is feeling especially sensitive.
This cleanser has 66,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
I am obsessed with this product! I recommend it to anyone who has ever given me a hair-related compliment. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for my routine.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. This product has 67,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
I would love to get my hair done every day, but, it is sadly not in my budget. However, I love the Revlon One-Step Volumizer. Get a salon-level blowout from home. This heated brush will save you time and money since you can dry and style your hair at the same time. There's even a cool option to set your style. This is great to smooth out your hair and lift your hair at the roots.
This brush has 249,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
