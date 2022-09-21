Why You Shouldn't Expect Jimmy Kimmel to Leave Late Night Any Time Soon

Late night fans rejoice! ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! has an announcement that will keep some laughs in your nighttime lineup. Find out more.

Jimmy Kimmel's got a lot to celebrate. 

Late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! is soon approaching its two-decade milestone, and it looks like the host won't be going anywhere any time soon. ABC announced on Sept. 20 that another three years of the show is officially locked in.

Talk about securing the bag. 

Kimmel has headlined as well as executive produced the show since 2003.

The host's contract was set to expire next year but has now been extended through the 23rd season. In a statement, the comedian responded to the news saying, "After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting.'" 

This news comes a few months after the late-night host contemplated making a possible exit. In June, the 54-year-old told Variety, "I wish I knew [what] I was gonna do… I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, ‘what am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing."  

The president of ABC Entertainment Craig Erwich called the Emmy Award-winning show the "heartbeat of late-night television," noting, "For 20 years, Jimmy Kimmel has been a huge part of the ABC family." He added, "Not only has he entertained our audience's night after night with his sharp comedy, dynamic interviews and irreverent humor, but he has gotten us through some of the most momentous events in our history with optimism and heart."

New episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! air weeknights on ABC.

