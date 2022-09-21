Country Singer Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

More details are coming to light about Luke Bell's death.

Nearly one month after Bell was reported missing, an autopsy report and supporting toxicology screening confirmed that the country singer died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Bell was found unresponsive by a passerby in a parking structure in Tucson, Ariz., according to the Sept. 19 reports obtained by E! News. Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

"In consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is ascribed to fentanyl intoxication," the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office said in a report. "The manner of death is accident."

The report lists the date of Bell's death as Aug. 26. He was 32.

Bell previously toured with several country greats, including Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. and Dwight Yoakam.

The news of the "Jealous Guy" singer's passing was first confirmed by his close friend and fellow musician Matt Kinman, through a blog post on Saving Country Music, nine days after he was reportedly missing to police.