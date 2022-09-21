Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Netflix’s Do Revenge Before

It's the Avengers assemble of teen drama actors.

With a star-studded cast featuring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Sophie Turner and Austin Abrams, Netflix's Do Revenge might have you asking yourself where you've seen that actor before. The movie, out now on streaming, is set in high school—a school setting that most of the Do Revenge actors were recently familiar with—and centers around two teenage girls who have scandals break out about them.

Drea, played by Camila, has her sex tape uploaded by her boyfriend, while Eleanor, played by Maya, is trying to move past rumor that was started after she came out. After a run-in with each other, the two students hatch a plan to get revenge on their high school bullies.

Netflix describes the movie as "a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls." And while filled with laughs, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson recently spoke about the greater theme that the movie focuses on.