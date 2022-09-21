Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Netflix’s Do Revenge Before

Netflix’s Do Revenge put together a star-studded cast of familiar teen drama actors in the dark comedy movie.

It's the Avengers assemble of teen drama actors.

With a star-studded cast featuring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Sophie Turner and Austin Abrams, Netflix's Do Revenge might have you asking yourself where you've seen that actor before. The movie, out now on streaming, is set in high school—a school setting that most of the Do Revenge actors were recently familiar with—and centers around two teenage girls who have scandals break out about them.

Drea, played by Camila, has her sex tape uploaded by her boyfriend, while Eleanor, played by Maya, is trying to move past rumor that was started after she came out. After a run-in with each other, the two students hatch a plan to get revenge on their high school bullies.

Netflix describes the movie as "a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls." And while filled with laughs, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson recently spoke about the greater theme that the movie focuses on.

"It's a very twisty turny, fun, thrill ride of revenge, but it's actually a movie about healing," Robinson said in an interview with TODAY published Sept. 20. "I would say that this is a film about trauma bonding and healing."

With a nod to teenagers, Do Revenge casted fellow fan favorite performers to bring the movie to life. Here's where you've seen them before.

Camila Mendes

Known for her role as Veronica Lodge in Riverdale and Tala in Palm Springs, Camila Mendes takes center stage in Do Revenge as fallen popular girl Drea.

Camila's performance in Do Revenge follows news that Riverdale will end on CW after its upcoming seventh season.

"There's so much more I want to experience, there's still so much more I want to achieve," Camila told InStyle in an interview published Sept. 15. "I get a small window to do that between seasons. I want to have other things under my belt. I don't want it to just be Riverdale."

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke plays new student Eleanor in Do Revenge, and the actress is familiar with Netflix productions. She got her breakout role as Robin in Stranger Things, which aired its fourth season this summer. 

The 24-year-old recently shared what it was like filming both Do Revenge and Stranger Things at the same time.

"It put a lot of pressure on the schedule and basically every day we had to get through by the skin of our teeth. We could never make a change, because the dominoes that would fall were so many," Maya said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Sept. 16. "It never crossed my mind for a second not to do everything in my power to make this work.

Austin Abrams

Austin Abrams plays villain Max in Do Revenge, a polar opposite from the sweet theater kid Ethan Lewis in the popular HBO drama series Euphoria. Austin is also be recognizable to viewers as Marc from This Is Us and Dash from Dash & Lily.

Sophie Turner

Do Revenge might have just as vicious characters as the HBO sensation Game of Thrones, where Sophie Turner played the strong-willed Sansa Stark. In Do Revenge, Sophie plays Erica, a non-superhero in comparison to her role as Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is an acting veteran, having played the role of Buffy Summers in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Helen Shivers in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Daphne in Scooby-Doo and Kathryn Merteuil in Cruel Intentions. She brings her campy teen movie expertise as the Headmaster in Do Revenge.

Alisha Boe

Alisha Boe tackles the role of Tara in Do Revenge. Viewers of 13 Reasons Why will recognize her as Liberty High School student Jessica Davis. 

Jonathan Daviss

Pope from Outer Banks travels from North Carolina to another high school, as actor Jonathan Daviss takes up the role of Elliot in Do Revenge.

Rish Shah

Do Revenge's high school may not exactly have super-powered villains, which Rish Shah is known for playing Kamran in Miss Marvel. In Do Revenge, he portrays Russ.

Paris Berelc

Paris Berelc is Meghan in Do Revenge, and she'll bring plenty of experience playing a high schooler as audiences might remember her as Alexa Mendoza from Alexa & Katie.

Maia Reficco

It's no secret Maia Reficco plays Noa Oliver in spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Hopefully, Do Revenge will be less sinister as Maia takes up the character of Montana in the movie.

Ava Capri

Teen drama actress Ava Capri will be switching high schools as she goes from Lucy in Love, Victor's Creekwood High School to Carissa in Do Revenge.

Eliza Bennett

Eliza Bennett, who plays Jessica in Do Revenge, previously portrayed a member of one of America's wealthiest families as Amanda Carrington in Dynasty.

