Maren Morris Says She Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Going to CMA Awards Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

Watch : Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know

Maren Morris doesn't know if it's in her bones to attend the 2022 CMA Awards.

The "80s Mercedes" singer got candid about whether or not she will be attending the Nov. 9 awards show after she and Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, engaged in an online dispute. Maren's verdict? Her attendance is still up in the air.

"I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now," she noted in a Sept. 20 interview with the Los Angeles Times. "So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don't feel comfortable going."