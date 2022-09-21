Exclusive

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams Tease What’s Next for Janine and Greg

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams revealed what viewers can expect from Janine and Greg during season two of Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary is ready to give us a lesson in romance. 

During an interview with E! News Quinta Brunson, who created and stars in the hit ABC comedy, teased what viewers can expect from the new season, which premieres on Sept. 21. "You'll see romance," she shared. "I don't know where we're getting some romance, but you'll get some romance." Fans have been shipping Janine, Brunson's character and Tyler James Williams' Gregory, since the show, which follows a group of teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school, premiered last year. 

Williams admitted that sparks are flying between the two Philadelphia educators. "I mean I think there's always something simmering there," he told E! News. "I think it's pretty clear that Gregory is interested. It's just a matter of timing really, at this point." 

In addition to exploring romance, the series will dive deeper into the lives of its beloved teachers, exploring their lives outside the classroom. "In season two, what we are doing is we're seeing a lot more of the personal lives of the characters," Williams shared. "And part of that is their dating lives. And we'll kind of see what's going on."

The Everybody Hates Chris actor continued, "We don't really know that much about Gregory's dating life history and current situation. Same thing with Janine, she's been with one guy her entire life. So we're gonna see more of that, for sure that I can tell you."

 

The mockumentary-style comedy, which also stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris PerfettiWilliam Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, returns for season two Sept. 21.

 

