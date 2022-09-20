Taylor Swift’s New Red Carpet Look Proves Her Midnights Era Has Some Reputation Vibes

Taylor Swift never goes out of style.
On Sept. 20, the 32-year-old turned heads as she arrived at the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards, held on Sept. 20 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
For the big night, Taylor worked the red carpet in a fierce black sequin sleeveless gown by Michael Kors Collection, featuring a high turtleneck and sexy side cut-out, styled with sparkly sandals, Rahaminov Diamonds drop earrings and a bold red lip.
The look served up the same vampy vibes that Taylor made her signature during her Reputation-era, which ran from 207 to 2019.
In the ceremony to follow, the "Wildest Dreams" singer is being honored as the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade. After it was announced that Tylor was being recognized by Nashville Songwriters Association International, Keith Urban released a statement praising the 11-time Grammy winner, calling her "the real f--king deal."
"A good songwriter can have you see the flowers in a song. A great songwriter can have you see and feel them. But, a truly gifted songwriter's songwriter will have you see, feel and smell those roses in the window," he shared in August. "That's Taylor."
The Australian musician also shared that "Cornelia Street" is one of his "all-time fave Tay songs," and acknowledged how rare it is that Taylor writes or co-writes all of her own tracks.
The NSAI has previously honored Taylor with three "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written" awards for "Better Man" and "Shake It Off" in 2015 and "Lover" in 2017.
Taylor's latest honor comes one month after she scooped up five awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year for All Too Well: The Short Film. While accepting the night's top honor on Aug. 28, the Amsterdam star announced that her new album would drop in October.
Later in the night, she revealed the album's title—Midnights—and album art for TS10 on social media.
"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21," she tweeted. "Meet me at midnight."
She continued, "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we'll meet ourselves."