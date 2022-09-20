Taylor Swift’s New Red Carpet Look Proves Her Midnights Era Has Some Reputation Vibes

Watch : Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift never goes out of style.

On Sept. 20, the 32-year-old turned heads as she arrived at the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards, held on Sept. 20 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

For the big night, Taylor worked the red carpet in a fierce black sequin sleeveless gown, featuring a high turtleneck and sexy side cut-out, styled with sparkly sandals, drop earrings and a bold red lip.

The look served up the same vampy vibes that Taylor made her signature during her Reputation-era, which ran from 207 to 2019.

In the ceremony to follow, the "Wildest Dreams" singer is being honored as the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade. After it was announced that Tylor was being recognized by Nashville Songwriters Association International, Keith Urban released a statement praising the 11-time Grammy winner, calling her "the real f--king deal."

"A good songwriter can have you see the flowers in a song. A great songwriter can have you see and feel them. But, a truly gifted songwriter's songwriter will have you see, feel and smell those roses in the window," he shared in August. "That's Taylor."