Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Show Support for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic After Hurricane Fiona

Celebrities are coming together to support Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin and more are speaking out after Hurricane Fiona left the islands without power on Sept. 19, according to NBC News. J.Lo posted a story to her Instagram urging her followers to do what they can and sharing a link to the Hispanic Federation, which is the "nation's premier Latino nonprofit membership organization," according to its website.
"It is vitally important that we do what we can to help our families in Puerto Rico and now the Dominican Republic," she wrote. "These hispanic federation member organizations are on the ground assessing what the real needs of the people on the islands are."
Less than 24 hours before Hurricane Fiona hit, Reggaetón star Bad Bunny released the 22 minute documentary style music video for his hit song "El Apagón" (which means "The blackout" in Spanish). The Sept. 16 video, which has surpassed more than 5 million viewers on YouTube, sheds light on the stories of the Puerto Rican residents from the work of journalist Bianca Graulau.
On Sept. 18, the Category 1 hurricane brought down heavy rainfall and wind and ultimately caused an island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi confirmed on Twitter that electrical system were out of service on the island. A few hours later, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico and ordered federal assistance to start response efforts.
Ricky Martin posted a video to Instagram on Sept. 19 with the caption, "#PuertoRico te amo. #Fiona."
"Puerto Rico, once again we're facing another hard blow from Mother Nature but, as we've done before, we are going to rise up with more strength and courage," the Puerto Rican singer wrote in Spanish. "I know that together we'll make our island shine like always."
Over the past few days, many stars have taken to social media to show support and bring awareness to the islands, with singer Luis Fonsi sharing pictures of his home country and writing, "Strength to my soul Puerto Rico. We are sample and example of a strong and resilient people."
Actress Zoe Saldana shared an Instagram Story with a list of different organizations that can help those effected by Hurricane Fiona, including the Global Empowerment Mission and World Central Kitchen. She wrote, "Here's how you can help Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic right now."