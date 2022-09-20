Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Show Support for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic After Hurricane Fiona

Watch : Bad Bunny Takes a Political Stand for Puerto Rico

Celebrities are coming together to support Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin and more are speaking out after Hurricane Fiona left the islands without power on Sept. 19, according to NBC News. J.Lo posted a story to her Instagram urging her followers to do what they can and sharing a link to the Hispanic Federation, which is the "nation's premier Latino nonprofit membership organization," according to its website.

"It is vitally important that we do what we can to help our families in Puerto Rico and now the Dominican Republic," she wrote. "These hispanic federation member organizations are on the ground assessing what the real needs of the people on the islands are."

Less than 24 hours before Hurricane Fiona hit, Reggaetón star Bad Bunny released the 22 minute documentary style music video for his hit song "El Apagón" (which means "The blackout" in Spanish). The Sept. 16 video, which has surpassed more than 5 million viewers on YouTube, sheds light on the stories of the Puerto Rican residents from the work of journalist Bianca Graulau.