Blazers, Midi Dresses, and Tall Boots To Achieve Fall’s Trendiest Outfit

Scrolling through Instagram, you've probably noticed all the fashion girls are rocking this trending outfit right now, pairing midi silk dresses with blazers and tall boots. As the weather starts to cool off, this is the perfect transitional 'fit to get you from summer to fall, as you can wear these pieces all together or take the blazer off if temperatures warm up throughout the day.
This trend is giving us modern Lorelai Gilmore vibes in all the best ways. You can really increase the fall feel in this outfit by going for browns, blacks, and khaki colors in these styles.
Whether you're headed to the office or out to a trendy dinner or happy hour with your friends, this outfit will be the perfect go-to all season long, and we know you'll get so many compliments. Scroll below for 12 ways to rock the trend from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Asos, and more.
FARYSAYS Womens Casual Office Blazer Jackets Front Open Cardigan Work Suit
If you don't have a go-to blazer yet, you need to add one to your closet ASAP. Trust us, it's a staple trend this season. For just $34, you'll wear this Amazon blazer with everything.
Lorelei Slim Blazer
From work to happy hour, you're going to look so chic in this versatile blazer. We can't wait to pair it with a white or black silk midi dress and tall boots.
Women Casual Faux Leather Blazer Long Sleeve Button Down Y2K PU Leather Jacket with Pocket
This faux leather blazer comes in 8 colors, including this trending brown that's perfect for fall, and it's only $23 now.
Faux Leather Blazer
Here's another perfectly trendy faux leather blazer for your fall wardrobe.
Vero Moda Saga Midi Slip Dress
We love the chic cheetah print on this midi slip dress. For just $25, it's a no-brainer add to cart.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
This Amazon midi slip dress comes in sizes XXS-5X and 23 colors, so you can find your unique style and the most flattering fit.
Abaadlw Satin Dress for Women, V Neck Silk Slip Dress for Women Sexy, Spaghetti Strap Dress for Cocktail, Beach,Evening,Party
This satin midi dress is so sophisticated, and it'll look great under your blazers.
Daily Ritual Women's Georgette Fluid Drape Sleeveless Midi Slip Dress
This midi slip dress comes in 9 colors and sizes XS-XXL, and it's just $26. It's your perfect go-to style this fall.
Public Desire Exclusive Far Away knee high boots in black croc
We love these knee-high boots that are perfect for fall and winter. For just $63, you'll wear them for so many seasons to come.
The Geli Solid Tall Boot
We love a chunky sole tall boot, and so do celebrities and it-girls alike. This style will be the perfect way to complete so many of your fall outfits this season.
Soda Reno Women Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots
Cowboy boots were a huge trend last fall, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. These ones are just $28 and come in 25 colors. They'll look so cute paired with a midi dress and blazer.
