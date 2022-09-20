Blazers, Midi Dresses, and Tall Boots To Achieve Fall’s Trendiest Outfit

You'll get so many compliments rocking this trending outfit, and it's the perfect way to transition from summer to fall.

By Carly Shihadeh Sep 20, 2022 11:05 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! Insider
E-Comm: Blazer midi dress boot trendJose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Scrolling through Instagram, you've probably noticed all the fashion girls are rocking this trending outfit right now, pairing midi silk dresses with blazers and tall boots. As the weather starts to cool off, this is the perfect transitional 'fit to get you from summer to fall, as you can wear these pieces all together or take the blazer off if temperatures warm up throughout the day. 

This trend is giving us modern Lorelai Gilmore vibes in all the best ways. You can really increase the fall feel in this outfit by going for browns, blacks, and khaki colors in these styles.

Whether you're headed to the office or out to a trendy dinner or happy hour with your friends, this outfit will be the perfect go-to all season long, and we know you'll get so many compliments. Scroll below for 12 ways to rock the trend from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Asos, and more.

read
Get This $168 J.Crew Jacket for $65 Along With More Fall Styles up to 86% Off

FARYSAYS Womens Casual Office Blazer Jackets Front Open Cardigan Work Suit

If you don't have a go-to blazer yet, you need to add one to your closet ASAP. Trust us, it's a staple trend this season. For just $34, you'll wear this Amazon blazer with everything.

$34
Amazon

Lorelei Slim Blazer

From work to happy hour, you're going to look so chic in this versatile blazer. We can't wait to pair it with a white or black silk midi dress and tall boots.

$90
Dynamite Clothing

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

3

Sumner Stroh Responds After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Wife Behati

Women Casual Faux Leather Blazer Long Sleeve Button Down Y2K PU Leather Jacket with Pocket

This faux leather blazer comes in 8 colors, including this trending brown that's perfect for fall, and it's only $23 now.

$23
Amazon

Faux Leather Blazer

Here's another perfectly trendy faux leather blazer for your fall wardrobe.

$80
Garage Clothing

Vero Moda Saga Midi Slip Dress

We love the chic cheetah print on this midi slip dress. For just $25, it's a no-brainer add to cart.

$25
Nordstrom Rack

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

This Amazon midi slip dress comes in sizes XXS-5X and 23 colors, so you can find your unique style and the most flattering fit.

$44
Amazon

Abaadlw Satin Dress for Women, V Neck Silk Slip Dress for Women Sexy, Spaghetti Strap Dress for Cocktail, Beach,Evening,Party

This satin midi dress is so sophisticated, and it'll look great under your blazers.

$29
Amazon

Daily Ritual Women's Georgette Fluid Drape Sleeveless Midi Slip Dress

This midi slip dress comes in 9 colors and sizes XS-XXL, and it's just $26. It's your perfect go-to style this fall.

$26
Amazon

Midi Strapless Dress

Go strapless and chic with this midi dress that comes in black and a gorgeous blue color.

$60
Dynamite Clothing

Public Desire Exclusive Far Away knee high boots in black croc

We love these knee-high boots that are perfect for fall and winter. For just $63, you'll wear them for so many seasons to come.

$63
Asos

The Geli Solid Tall Boot

We love a chunky sole tall boot, and so do celebrities and it-girls alike. This style will be the perfect way to complete so many of your fall outfits this season.

$169
Wolf & Badger

Soda Reno Women Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots

Cowboy boots were a huge trend last fall, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. These ones are just $28 and come in 25 colors. They'll look so cute paired with a midi dress and blazer.

$28
Amazon

Now that you've updated your fall wardrobe, here's Everything You Need From Amazon To Make Your Home Cozy for Fall.

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

3

Sumner Stroh Responds After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Wife Behati

4

Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth

5

LIB's Deepti Says She and Kyle are "Walking Different Paths"

Latest News

Taylor Swift’s New Red Carpet Look Serves Some Reputation Vibes

Exclusive

Reboot Stars Reveal How They Really Feel About TV Revivals

How J.Lo and More Are Showing Support Amid Devastating Hurricane Fiona

Blazers, Midi Dresses, & Tall Boots To Achieve Fall’s Trendiest Outfit

Kim Kardashian Says The Kardashians Season 2 Is "Deep"

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Divorce Finalized