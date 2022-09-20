Blazers, Midi Dresses, and Tall Boots To Achieve Fall’s Trendiest Outfit

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Scrolling through Instagram, you've probably noticed all the fashion girls are rocking this trending outfit right now, pairing midi silk dresses with blazers and tall boots. As the weather starts to cool off, this is the perfect transitional 'fit to get you from summer to fall, as you can wear these pieces all together or take the blazer off if temperatures warm up throughout the day.

This trend is giving us modern Lorelai Gilmore vibes in all the best ways. You can really increase the fall feel in this outfit by going for browns, blacks, and khaki colors in these styles.

Whether you're headed to the office or out to a trendy dinner or happy hour with your friends, this outfit will be the perfect go-to all season long, and we know you'll get so many compliments. Scroll below for 12 ways to rock the trend from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Asos, and more.