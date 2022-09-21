Kesha and a Bunch of Drag Legends Join Forces in Trailer for Hulu's New Halloween Special

Watch : RuPaul's Drag Race Cast - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

This spooky season, Halloween is getting fierce.

In the exclusive trailer for the first-ever Huluween Dragstravaganza, premiering Oct. 1 on the streamer, RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Monét X Change and Ginger Minj get sucked into a mysterious television vortex.

The pair is transported to a dark, spider web-infested new setting, which leads Monét to say, "Toto, I don't think we're in West Hollywood anymore."

Ginger finds a book that insists she and Monét must, "Host this variety show or die."

That's a whole new spin on a death drop.

With the imminent threat looming, Monét says, "Alright, if we're gonna host this thing, we need all the help we can get."

Luckily, there's a drag queen sisterhood here to save the day!

The special features appearances from Drag Race alums Manila Luzon, Mo Heart and Jujubee, plus Dragula winner Landon Cider.

The Dragstravaganza also welcomes legendary drag icons Lady Bunny, Mario Diaz, Selena Luna and Jackie Beat, who co-wrote the special.