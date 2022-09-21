Exclusive

Kesha and a Bunch of Drag Legends Join Forces in Trailer for Hulu's New Halloween Special

Trick or treat! Kesha and some of RuPaul's Drag Race's finest star in the first-ever Huluween Dragstravaganza, premiering Oct. 1. Get your exclusive first look at what's to come here.

By Daniel Trainor Sep 21, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVTrailersExclusivesHalloweenCelebritiesKeshaRuPaul
Watch: RuPaul's Drag Race Cast - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

This spooky season, Halloween is getting fierce.

In the exclusive trailer for the first-ever Huluween Dragstravaganza, premiering Oct. 1 on the streamer, RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Monét X Change and Ginger Minj get sucked into a mysterious television vortex.

The pair is transported to a dark, spider web-infested new setting, which leads Monét to say, "Toto, I don't think we're in West Hollywood anymore."

Ginger finds a book that insists she and Monét must, "Host this variety show or die."

That's a whole new spin on a death drop.

With the imminent threat looming, Monét says, "Alright, if we're gonna host this thing, we need all the help we can get."

Luckily, there's a drag queen sisterhood here to save the day!

The special features appearances from Drag Race alums Manila LuzonMo Heart and Jujubee, plus Dragula winner Landon Cider.

The Dragstravaganza also welcomes legendary drag icons Lady Bunny, Mario Diaz, Selena Luna and Jackie Beat, who co-wrote the special.

photos
TV's Best Spooky Episodes

But that's not all—there's also a Grammy-nominated pop star lurking in the mist!

The special will also feature a special performance by Kesha, who is seen in the trailer appearing outside a creepy, decrepit house while walking two masked men on leashes.

Given her new discovery+ docuseries Conjuring Kesha, in which she examines the dark, mysterious corners of the paranormal world, she's a perfect fit for this spooky universe!

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

3

Adam Levine Steps Out With Behati Prinsloo Amid Cheating Allegations

The Dragstravaganza will feature five original musical numbers, all of which will be released on Hollywood Records on Sept. 29. 

Get ready for a Halloween kiki when the Huluween Dragstravaganza drops Oct. 1 on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

3

Shakira Breaks Silence on "Tough" Gerard Piqué Split

4

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

5

Adam Levine Steps Out With Behati Prinsloo Amid Cheating Allegations

Latest News

Gayle King Weighs in On "Efforts" to Mend Harry & Meghan's Royal Rift

House of the Dragon: Get a Glimpse of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra

Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Shoulder Bag for Just $89

How Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Reacted to His Leaked Texts Scandal

Exclusive

Watch Kesha & Some Drag Legends In Trailer for Halloween Musical

These Washable, Pet-Friendly Rugs Start At Just $37