Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Divorce Finalized

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have officially had their last dance.
The pair, who wed in 2019 after first meeting in 2006, finalized their divorce on Sept. 19, per court documents obtained by E! News. As a result of their divorce agreement, Matthew and Cheryl will each be obtaining one of their two properties. The pair have decided to uphold their premarital agreement, which confirmed that neither of them will be receiving spousal support. Matthew will also receive the lease on a car.
As for their shared dog Ysabella, the decision on who will obtain ownership of their pet is still in the air, per the court documents.
The finalization of their divorce comes seven months after Cheryl filed for divorce on Feb. 18. In the documents obtained by E! News, Cheryl cited Jan. 7, 2022, as the date of separation and irreconcilable difference as the reason for their breakup.
While Matthew has not publicly spoken out about their split, Cheryl has been open about their former romance. Back in May, Cheryl revealed that she and Matthew were in therapy before calling it quits.
"Matt and I, we definitely, we were in couples therapy, even before our marriage," Cheryl explained on the May 4 episode of Tamron Hall, later adding, "I think that really was very helpful for both of us individually—I can only speak for myself and for me."
Reflecting on their experience, Cheryl added at the time, "People evolve and people grow. And sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you know, you unfortunately grow apart."