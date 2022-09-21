Joshua Jackson Reveals the Moment He Finds Jodie Turner-Smith Most Beautiful

Watch : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Couple GOALS

The look of love has never been more fashionable.

When Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson walk the red carpet, it's hard not to stop and admire their chemistry and clothes as they pose for photographers. After wowing at award shows and the Met Gala, the duo is reflecting on their unofficial title as one of Hollywood's most fashionable couples.

"I would say that I follow her lead," Joshua exclusively shared with E! News when discussing his style. "It's good to know the things that you're good at and it's good to know the things that somebody else is better at and Jodie is better at that. I am happily there to reflect her dress."

While Joshua admits that he's "still learning" how to dress himself, he believes his wife has completely nailed the fashion game. And while many ooh and aww over Jodie's fashion sense on the red carpet, Joshua makes a case that she's most beautiful at home.