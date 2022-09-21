RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reveals Where She Stands With Jen Shah After Guilty Plea

Watch : RHOSLC's Meredith Marks "SHOCKED" By Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Meredith Marks isn't turning a cold shoulder to co-star Jen Shah amid her ongoing legal troubles.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed her honest reaction to her co-star pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing fraud scheme in July, plus where they stand today as Jen awaits sentencing.

"I was shocked," Meredith told E! News exclusively of Jen, who previously plead not guilty and denied any wrongdoing before reversing her plea. "It's sad all the way around."

Meredith added of those who were defrauded by Jen and her former assistant Stuart Smith, "There was never a question that there were victims, there were always victims whether Jen was involved or not. So that was never an issue. I always felt for the victims so that really didn't change."

The Bravolebrity continued, "Whether Jen was innocent or not, I always thought that she at least believed in her innocence. So for her to switch that plea was really shocking to me and I'm sure we'll learn more of the back story. I don't think it's something she can really talk about until after sentencing. It's still an open case."