RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reveals Where She Stands With Jen Shah After Guilty Plea

Meredith Marks isn't turning a cold shoulder to co-star Jen Shah amid her ongoing legal troubles.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed her honest reaction to her co-star pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing fraud scheme in July, plus where they stand today as Jen awaits sentencing.
"I was shocked," Meredith told E! News exclusively of Jen, who previously plead not guilty and denied any wrongdoing before reversing her plea. "It's sad all the way around."
Meredith added of those who were defrauded by Jen and her former assistant Stuart Smith, "There was never a question that there were victims, there were always victims whether Jen was involved or not. So that was never an issue. I always felt for the victims so that really didn't change."
The Bravolebrity continued, "Whether Jen was innocent or not, I always thought that she at least believed in her innocence. So for her to switch that plea was really shocking to me and I'm sure we'll learn more of the back story. I don't think it's something she can really talk about until after sentencing. It's still an open case."
Amid all the legal woes, Meredith says she continues to be there for her friend and co-star.
"I think Jen obviously needs support now," she shared. "I'm not the judge, I'm not the jury, it is not my job to convict her, it's not my job to sentence her. So yes, I've been in touch and checking in to make sure she's OK. She's been through a lot and it takes its toll. It's emotionally very difficult I would imagine."
Meredith added, "And at the end of the day she is a human being, you know? She is as we all are and we make mistakes and if you're going to take accountability and try and do better, then what else can we do?"
Of course, Jen's case won't be the only source of drama on RHOSLC season three. The shocking trailer previewed Meredith's feud with Lisa Barlow only intensifying, plus former best friends Heather Gay and Whitney Rose going through a potential falling out.
"You'll see a lot of changing dynamics—a lot of chaos for sure," Meredith teased. "It's very intense and it's somewhat combative. I feel like we don't have many peaceful dinners."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the official cast images below for more season three scoop.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)