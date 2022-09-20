Why Dynasty's Elizabeth Gillies Says There’s "No Point" to a Future Reboot

Elizabeth Gillies won't be returning to Dynasty anytime soon.
Fresh off the heels of the show's cancellation, the actress, who starred as heiress Fallon Carrington throughout the series' five-season run, explained why she wouldn't return to to the character, if asked.
"No, I'm not," Gillies said on Sept. 15's episode of The Zach Sang Show, responding to if she'd be "in" for another season of the show. "I've already processed this. It's like, you're asking me something like, if somebody broke up with you—if your relationship came to a natural ending with whoever you're with—if they called you back after you haven't seen each other and said, 'Actually, should we date? Should we date for just a little, tiny bit longer, and then should we break up again?' No, there's no point."
But Gillies wouldn't rule out a cast reunion, "years from now."
"But also, we're still a reboot of a show," she added. "It's like, enough is enough."
The CW's version of Dynasty, a reboot of the long-running 1980s soap opera of the same name, followed two of America's wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feuded for control. The show ran from 2017 to 2022, with the show's series finale dropping on Sept. 16.
Gillies celebrated the show wrapping on her Instagram, by posting a sweet photo on Sept. 18 of the cast hugging one another.
"We did it," she captioned the tribute.
Seasons one through four of Dynasty are now available to stream on Netflix.