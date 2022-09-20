Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Walk Hand-in-Hand During NYC Outing

Still going strong.
Zoë Kravitz was spotted holding hands with boyfriend Channing Tatum during a stroll in New York City on Sept. 18.
Taking advantage of the sunny day, the Batman actress kept her look cool and casual by wearing a black sleeveless top, brown wide-leg pants and Adidas Samba sneakers. She accessorized with a black ballcap and shades. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike tar sported a blue T-shirt under a black button-down, as well as rust-colored jeans, brown sneakers and sunglasses.
The outing comes one month after the very private pair was photographed kissing aboard a yacht while on vacation in Positano, Italy with Channing's daughter Everly, 9, who he shares with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Zoë, 33, and Channing, 42, first developed a relationship while working together on the upcoming thriller film Pussy Island, which marks the actress' directorial debut. After months of romance rumors, the two confirmed they were an item in October 2021, when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in NYC.
Their film, which does not yet have a release date, stars Channing star as Slater King, a billionaire tech mogul who has some interesting secrets unfold during a gathering on his private island. Zoë recently admitted that the actor was her "first choice" to play the lead, explaining that she wanted "someone who hadn't played a dark character before."
"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she told WSJ Magazine. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."
Zoë added, "I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that."
The star, who filed for divorce from Karl Glusman in January 2021, also elaborated on her experience working with Channing, sharing that she was "grateful" for how the movie brought them together.
"When you make things with people, it's a very sacred space," Zoë said, "and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself."