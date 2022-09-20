Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati Says She and Kyle Abrams Are "Walking Different Paths" After Split

Deepti and Kyle both appeared on season two of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February. While they formed a connection in the pods, they ended up pursuing relationships with other people. Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley. However, they broke up before their wedding day. As for Deepti, she got engaged to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. During their season, he repeatedly expressed how he wasn't physically attracted to her and criticized her appearance. Deepti ended their relationship at the altar of their season finale wedding, telling Shake she was "choosing myself."

During the Love Is Blind reunion, which premiered in March, Kyle said his "biggest regret" was not asking Deepti to marry him. Afterwards, the two sparked romance rumors and were frequently seen in each other's social media posts.

On Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Kyle was initially hesitate to date Deepti and expressed his fear of losing his friendship with her if they were to date and then break up. However, ultimately, they decided to give their relationship a chance.

"She's the most important thing in my life right now, and I love her," he said on the third episode. "I could either make the leap and ask her to be with me, or I could let it go again and then I might have the same regret. So it's now or never."

Both were optimistic about the future. "I definitely want Kyle," Deepti said. "I want him to be my boyfriend. Eventually I feel like I want him to be my husband. Like, he's the first thing I think about when I wake up. He's the last person I talk to before I go to bed. I look at him and I'm like, ‘I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life with you.' He could be my lifelong partner."

However, they aren't the only Love Is Blind season two couple who've recently called it quits. In August, it was revealed that both Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are divorcing.

Fans can watch the first two seasons of Love Is Blind and Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix now.