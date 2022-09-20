Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati Says She and Kyle Abrams Are "Walking Different Paths" After Split

Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati is pulling back the curtain on her private romance with ex Kyle Abrams.
One day after Kyle confirmed their split, Deepti gave fans a glimpse at their time together by sharing a throwback video to Instagram on Sept. 20. Set to Dermot Kennedy's song "Better Days," the clip showed the pair chilling at home, attending sporting events together and hanging out with former Bachelorette couple Katie Thurston and John Hersey, who broke up earlier this year.
"Kyle and I are now walking different paths and are no longer together," Deepti captioned the footage. "We couldn't share these memories over the past year so sharing them now. Thank you all for your continued love and support."
Looking towards the future, she then added a quote that read, "People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime."
Before the split was announced, Deepti reflected on her happiness at the Step Up Together digital summit on Sept. 15.
"Choosing myself really means pouring the same amount of love and energy that I do in to others so freely, to give that back to myself," she shared on a panel called The Damaging Concept of Perfection. "It's just to create a happy and positive environment in my head so that my daily habits and my behaviors align to those thoughts."
She explained, "It does take a conscious effort to continue to do that, but I have started to realize that when you do this, you kind of operate at a higher vibrational frequency, and it just attracts the right type of things and people into your life. It helps you make the right decisions too, so kind of gives you some clarity."
Kyle announced their breakup in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. The split news came just days after Netflix dropped three episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which revealed that Deepti and Kyle's platonic relationship had turned romantic.
Acknowledging fans' curiosity as to where he and Deepti stood after filming, Kyle informed his followers that they "decided to go our separate ways in early summer." He then expressed his appreciation for everyone who rooted for their relationship, writing, "Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way."
Kyle also revealed he has since entered a new relationship, which he's keeping private for now.
"As for what the future holds, I have not a clue," he continued. "Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."
Deepti and Kyle both appeared on season two of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February. While they formed a connection in the pods, they ended up pursuing relationships with other people. Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley. However, they broke up before their wedding day. As for Deepti, she got engaged to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. During their season, he repeatedly expressed how he wasn't physically attracted to her and criticized her appearance. Deepti ended their relationship at the altar of their season finale wedding, telling Shake she was "choosing myself."
During the Love Is Blind reunion, which premiered in March, Kyle said his "biggest regret" was not asking Deepti to marry him. Afterwards, the two sparked romance rumors and were frequently seen in each other's social media posts.
On Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Kyle was initially hesitate to date Deepti and expressed his fear of losing his friendship with her if they were to date and then break up. However, ultimately, they decided to give their relationship a chance.
"She's the most important thing in my life right now, and I love her," he said on the third episode. "I could either make the leap and ask her to be with me, or I could let it go again and then I might have the same regret. So it's now or never."
Both were optimistic about the future. "I definitely want Kyle," Deepti said. "I want him to be my boyfriend. Eventually I feel like I want him to be my husband. Like, he's the first thing I think about when I wake up. He's the last person I talk to before I go to bed. I look at him and I'm like, ‘I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life with you.' He could be my lifelong partner."
However, they aren't the only Love Is Blind season two couple who've recently called it quits. In August, it was revealed that both Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are divorcing.
Fans can watch the first two seasons of Love Is Blind and Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix now.