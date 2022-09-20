Go Inside Pregnant Mandy Moore's "Beautiful" Baby Shower With Hilary Duff and More Celeb Friends

Watch : Mandy Moore Cancels Tour Dates to Focus on Pregnancy Health

Mandy Moore's baby shower was a party to remember!

The This Is Us alum, who is expecting her second son with husband Taylor Goldsmith, was recently fêted by her closest friends at a backyard bash held at actress Molly McQueen's home. As seen in photos shared on Sept. 19, the 38-year-old was surrounded by a bevy of familiar faces as she enjoyed a intimate dinner and mocktails by the pool.

"Thank goodness for friends who don't listen to you and insist on throwing a beautiful celebration for baby #2 and completely go above and beyond," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm still so touched by everything it took to put such a remarkable evening together."

Explaining that she wasn't able to have an in-person baby shower before the arrival of 17-month-old son Gus due to the pandemic, Mandy added that "it was especially significant to be surrounded by some of my very favorite folks to toast this next chapter."

Guest at the party included fellow singer-actress Hilary Duff and Mandy's This Is Us co-star Caitlin Thompson, as well as stylist Kevin Ericson. Food blogger Gaby Dalkin was also on hand to celebrate the "Candy" artist and her baby on the way with a cookies and cream cake.