What It Was Like Attending Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

As people all over the world tuned in to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, I was on the ground in London.
While I've spent years overseas covering events for E! News, getting to return to the U.K. for this goodbye was a chapter I'll never forget.
For generations of Brits like myself, the monarch was a constant throughout our lives—turning to her for words of wisdom during her Christmas Day address and stalwart public broadcasts during the coronavirus pandemic. For me, she was one of the first beacons of a strong woman I ever knew—the definition of grace but never weak, charming and funny when it was most unexpected.
To join with the public in saying goodbye to the late monarch was one of the greatest honors of my life.
I started my day outside the gates of Buckingham Palace at 5:30 a.m. BST before moving to the courtyard at Westminster Abbey, where Her Majesty's storied life was being commemorated in a state funeral. I watched as her coffin, draped in the royal standard, was hoisted from the gun carriage by eight soldiers from Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. The pallbearers, who were drafted from service, stood dignified, not breaking a sweat.
Following behind them, members of the royal family—including King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William and Prince Harry—stood, clenched fists. None of us watching moved, nobody even breathed—it was as if time stood still.
Throughout the day, I spent time at the Horse Guards Parade in the crowds. I shared cheese sandwiches and flasks of tea with Veterans who had served the Queen and parents who'd been waiting since 3 a.m. with young children to say goodbye. The mood changed round every corner, from somber to celebration—tears to cheers.
Every detail of the service was meticulously planned by the Queen. It's unsurprising given she excelled in visual impact in all areas of her life and virtually pioneered the idea of sending deeper messages through her clothing—all without saying a single word.
If the new royals learned from the best, yesterday was exemplary.
To keep the focus on the late monarch and the reflections of her 70-year reign, the royal attendees downplayed their looks. Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both did a re-wear of sorts, wearing black versions of looks they've previously worn for official engagements. Their hidden message seemed to indicate, "Nothing new to discuss here."
But the deep hidden symbolism of their looks cannot be overlooked, and neither can the impact of their impeccable style.