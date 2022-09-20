Khloe Kardashian's Latest Gift From Daughter True Thompson Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

It's true she is a fantastic gift giver.

True Thompson, who is the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, gifted her mom one sweet gift: sunflowers. Khloe took to her Sept. 20 Instagram Stories to share a snap of the present with a message that read, "My baby girl brought these home for me from the farmers market."

These days it seems True is growing up right before viewers' eyes. After all, the 4-year-old isn't just giving flowers to her mom, but also giving a hand in her role as a big sister. After Khloe's rep confirmed to E! News in August that Khloe and Tristan, who are currently just co-parents, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, True has stepped up in her sibling status.

"True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes," a source exclusively told E! News that same month. "She is loving being a big sister."