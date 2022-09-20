Khloe Kardashian's Latest Gift From Daughter True Thompson Will Warm Your Heart

True Thompson gave mom Khloe Kardashian a precious present after her visit to the farmers’ market. Learn what 4-year-old True had up her sleeve for Khloe.

Watch: Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

It's true she is a fantastic gift giver.

True Thompson, who is the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, gifted her mom one sweet gift: sunflowers. Khloe took to her Sept. 20 Instagram Stories to share a snap of the present with a message that read, "My baby girl brought these home for me from the farmers market."

These days it seems True is growing up right before viewers' eyes. After all, the 4-year-old isn't just giving flowers to her mom, but also giving a hand in her role as a big sister. After Khloe's rep confirmed to E! News in August that Khloe and Tristan, who are currently just co-parents, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, True has stepped up in her sibling status.

"True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes," a source exclusively told E! News that same month. "She is loving being a big sister."

And it's safe to say she isn't the only one who is pleased. Khloe, who has been open about her desire to have another baby, is soaking up their new reality.

"[Khloe] loves watching her and seeing her in this new role," the source added. "She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."

Back in July, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Khloe and Tristan—who is also dad to 9-month-old Theo with Maralee Nichols and to 5-year-old Prince with ex Jordan Craig—were expecting their second child together. At the time, Khloe's rep shared that The Kardashians star "is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

Now that the little one has arrived, True's big sister duties (and her gift to Khloe) are in full bloom.

