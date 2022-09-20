Why Katy Perry Won't Hire a Full-Time Nanny for Her and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry shared on a podcast how involved she is with raising her and Orlando Bloom’s 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 20, 2022 8:38 PMTags
Orlando BloomKaty PerryCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry unconditionally loves being a mom.

The "Teenage Dream" singer recently spoke about how hands-on she is with raising daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, even as she balances a busy schedule. Though the popstar has her hands full with work, she still makes being a "matriarchal figure" a part of her. 

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot," Katy said on the Smartless podcast Sept. 19. "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to."

No matter how tired she is from her Las Vegas residency, Play, the musician will be wide awake for Daisy every chance she gets.

"Therefore any day I get off, I'm just in mom mode. It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast," Katy said. "And yes, I have the no-sleep shakes, but I'm doing mom mode today."

photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

While grateful for the assistance she's getting, Katy noted, "I also want to participate."

Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed the 2-year-old in August 2020, and as time goes by fast, the singer wants to be there for every moment.

Jennifer Johnson/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

2

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

3

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Baby Malti's First Trip to NYC

"She's 2, so she's at the point where she's saying new words everyday," Katy said. "And the other day she was saying some words that I didn't teach her, and I was like 'Damn it. That doesn't feel good.'"

And the first-time mom isn't parenting Daisy all by herself, adding that Orlando has been a help.

She said, "Dad is the best."

Trending Stories

1

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

2

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

3

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Baby Malti's First Trip to NYC

4

Cameron Diaz Reacts to TMI Question From Sister-in-Law Nicole Richie

5

LIB's Deepti Says She and Kyle are "Walking Different Paths"

Latest News

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Walk Hand-in-Hand During NYC Outing

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Baby Malti's First Trip to NYC

LIB's Deepti Says She and Kyle are "Walking Different Paths"

Go Inside Pregnant Mandy Moore's "Beautiful" Baby Shower

What It Was Like Attending Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Khloe Kardashian's Latest Gift From Daughter True Will Warm Your Heart

Why Katy Perry Won't Hire a Full-Time Nanny for Her Daughter