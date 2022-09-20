Why Katy Perry Won't Hire a Full-Time Nanny for Her and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Dove

Watch : Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry unconditionally loves being a mom.

The "Teenage Dream" singer recently spoke about how hands-on she is with raising daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, even as she balances a busy schedule. Though the popstar has her hands full with work, she still makes being a "matriarchal figure" a part of her.

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot," Katy said on the Smartless podcast Sept. 19. "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to."

No matter how tired she is from her Las Vegas residency, Play, the musician will be wide awake for Daisy every chance she gets.

"Therefore any day I get off, I'm just in mom mode. It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast," Katy said. "And yes, I have the no-sleep shakes, but I'm doing mom mode today."