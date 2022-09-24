Exclusive

Will Dylan McDermott Return to American Horror Story? He Says…

Dylan McDermott, who starred on four seasons of American Horror Story, revealed whether or not he would return to Ryan Murphy's hit series.

Ben Harmon could be gracing our screens once again. 

Dylan McDermott, who played the complicated husband in seasons one and eight of FX's American Horror Story, revealed to E! News exclusively that when he had wrapped on Murder House, he "didn't want to stop."

"I remember sitting my trailer after work was done, and I didn't want to get out of costume," McDermott explained. "Because it's like he wasn't done with me yet. The character wasn't done with me, and I just wanted more. I could play that guy forever."

So, could the ghostly therapist return to the show?

"I'm in," the actor said of the possibility of returning. "With Ryan [Murphy], I'm always in."

McDermott went on to say that whenever the American Horror Story creator hands him a script, he doesn't even "have to read it."

"I trust him completely," he said. "He's given me such incredible roles. I mean, look at Hollywood. No one else was gonna give me that role. But Ryan Murphy, he completely saw something in me that I didn't see in myself, honestly."

In addition to playing Ben Harmon, McDermott also starred in seasons two and nine of the series, playing two different serial killers in Asylum and Apocalypse. McDermott's beloved Ben Harmon also returned briefly for an episode of American Horror Stories, the weekly horror anthology spin-off of the series.

And while he hasn't heard anything about season 11, which was confirmed by FX chairman John Landgraf on Aug. 2, McDermott said he'd obviously be down for more. 

"Ryan and I, we just have a shorthand with each other. I speak to him freely, he does to me," he said. "I think I have delivered for him over the years. I want to continue to create an interesting characters. So I can't wait for more."

American Horror Story is now streaming on Hulu. 

