Kylie Jenner Shows Off Major Underboob in Risqué Outfit

Watch : Kylie Jenner Brushes Off Breast Milk Leaking Onto Shirt on TikTok

Kylie Jenner is showcasing her breast assets.

The Kardashians star is known for her boundary-pushing fashion and her latest look is additional proof. Taking to Instagram on Sept. 17, Kylie sizzled in a risqué outfit that showed major underboob.

The reality TV star turned heads in a pale pink long-sleeve blouse that covered the top of her chest but left little to the imagination for the rest of the area. She paired the Jade Cropper top with a chocolate brown low-rise maxi skirt.

As for Kylie's glam? The beauty mogul matched her makeup to her ensemble, rocking a pinkish-nude lipstick and a bronzy smoky eye. She also switched up her go-to hairstyle, opting for blunt bangs that framed her face.

Of course, this isn't the first time the 25-year-old has showed up and showed out in the style department.

In August, Kylie tapped into the Barbiecore trend with a sexy hand-grabbing outfit in hot pink and she recently posed in a top made entirely of Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks for the September issue of CR Fashion Book.