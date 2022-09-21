Attention, Pet Lovers: These Washable Rugs Start at Just $37

Update your space with these washable, affordable, and pet-friendly options from Boutique Rugs.

By Sophy Ziss Sep 21, 2022 3:00 PMTags
Ecomm Boutique Rugs 2

This article is sponsored by Boutique Rugs. These items were selected from Boutique Rugs because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Let's be honest: We all love our four-legged friends, but even the best-behaved ones are known to take home decor as a personal challenge. Keeping rugs fresh and clean from whatever it is pets like to do on there can be a headache and a half. Sometimes literally, considering the chemicals often involved with stain removal. Fortunately, Boutique Rugs has thought of it all.

Sure, they may have "boutique" in the name, but the company has a massive collection of washable area rugs that are pet lover's dream. No matter your personal style (Modern! Eclectic! Something else!), Boutique Rugs has something to suit your taste. Few hairballs or muddy pawprints can match. Oh, and best of all, they're affordable. Like, really affordable.

Keeping your space clean has never been so manageable — or reasonable on your wallet. Read on for 11 of our suggestions for washable rugs that make pet-friendly homes that much more human-friendly.

Arnon Washable Area Rug

With its minimalist pattern, the Arnon Washable Rug brings an artful touch to any space.

$89
$37
Boutique Rugs

Luca Washable Area Rug

Offering Persian inspiration with an intentionally faded wash, the Luca Rug ties any room together.

$119
$49
Boutique Rugs

Fadey Washable Area Rug

An ivory rug may seem like a bold choice for homes with pets, but its texture adds dimension to any room — oh, and if anything happens, you can just wash it.

$109
$43
Boutique Rugs

Giza Washable Area Rug

Thanks to the Giza Washable Area Rug, you'll always have sunshine on a cloudy day.

$89
$37
Boutique Rugs

Bahar Cream & Grey Washable Area Rug

The Bahar Rug: The type you've always wished you could have, if it weren't for an excitable puppy...and here it is! Ready to be washed and rolled out again before company comes over.

$109
$49
Boutique Rugs

Joppatowne Washable Area Rug

The Joppatowne's funky pattern brings eclectic flair to any room.

$109
$73
Boutique Rugs

Pinamopoan Washable Area Rug

If you already love the Pinamopoan Rug, you'll really love that it's available in two colors and three shapes. One for every room of the house! (Plus backups, not that you'll need them.)

$109
$73
Boutique Rugs

Deron Area Rug

The Deron Area Rug comes in white, charcoal, and black, and its texture brings effortless chic to any space.

$109
$49
Boutique Rugs

Keto Washable Area Rug

A trend-forward twist on a classic animal pattern, the Keto Rug will have you hearing hoofbeats and thinking zebras.

$109
$43
Boutique Rugs

Midstream Washable Area Rug

A minimalist piece with maximal style, the Midstream Rug works well in any home, apartment, or dorm.

$109
$73
Boutique Rugs

Neyland Washable Area Rug

With its rich, intricate pattern, the Neyland Rug gives bare floors an effortlessly elegant upgrade.

$229
$89
Boutique Rugs

Even celebrities love their furry friends, so here are Tinsley Mortimer-approved gifts for pampering your pets.

