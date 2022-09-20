She-Hulk Stars Want To See This Multiverse Crossover Happen

Watch : "She-Hulk" Stars Pick Their DREAM Cameos

The Marvel Cinematic Universe loves a good cameo.

Megan Thee Stallion's brief appearance on She-Hulk has already become one of the franchise's most iconic cameos, as she stopped by to twerk alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters (a.k.a. She-Hulk). And if the show's Sept. 15 episode promised anything, it's that there are more to come, as Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as Daredevil this season following his quick cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As for which superheroes Renée Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra—who star as Jennifer's Superhuman Law Division co-workers Mallory Book and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, respectively—would love to see on the show? Let's just say the actors have their hopes set on a multiverse crossover with one (or more) of Marvel's biggest stars.

"Pug in the comic book gets saved by Spider-Man, and that's why he dedicates his life to protecting superheroes," Segarra exclusively told E! News. "So, I'm just wondering what Tom [Holland]'s doing. If he's busy, it's just a day, one day, we shoot the scene."