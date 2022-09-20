Dancing With the Stars' Joseph Baena's Hollywood Role Model Isn't Who You'd Expect

Watch : What the Move to Disney+ Means for Dancing with the Stars

Joseph Baena is looking to an unlikely Hollywood star for inspiration as he competes on Dancing With the Stars.

The star, whose father is actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, spoke to reporters after making his debut on season 31 of the reality show Sept. 19. During the conversation, Joseph shared that he's excited to move forward in the competition series because next week, they'll be dancing to the music of Elvis Presley.

"Elvis was just so revolutionary in what he did," Joseph told reporters. "How they depicted it in [Baz Luhrmann's Elvis] movie, they did a fantastic job. I'm just appreciative of how he stepped out of the boundaries and did what he wanted to do, even though his manager and everyone around him didn't want him to speak out and break those boundaries."

Joseph continued, "He's a big role model, rest in peace."

Professional dancer Daniella Karagach stopped her partner from revealing the song they'll be dancing to. However, she did say that the dance will be "elegant."