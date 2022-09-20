Tom Brady Says He Needs to Get His "Emotions in a Good Place" Ahead of Next NFL Game

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return

Tom Brady is calling a timeout on his emotions.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen throwing a tablet and yelling at his teammates while on the sidelines for their recent NFL game, Tom is sharing more about how he plans to get his feelings in check.

"I've gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be," Tom, 45, said during the Sept. 19 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "I think there's an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday. I've got to find a better place to be at so I can be at a better place for my teammates."

Tom's comments come a day after he issued a video message on Twitter, apologizing for throwing the tablet and his helmet during the Buccaneers' Sept. 18 game against the New Orleans Saints.