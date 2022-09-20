Tom Brady Says He Needs to Get His "Emotions in a Good Place" Ahead of Next NFL Game

After Tom Brady apologized for throwing a tablet on the sidelines during a recent NFL game, the quarterback is sharing how he needs to work on controlling his feelings.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 20, 2022 6:59 PMTags
SportsGisele BundchenTom BradyCelebrities
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return

Tom Brady is calling a timeout on his emotions. 

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen throwing a tablet and yelling at his teammates while on the sidelines for their recent NFL game, Tom is sharing more about how he plans to get his feelings in check. 

"I've gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be," Tom, 45, said during the Sept. 19 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "I think there's an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday. I've got to find a better place to be at so I can be at a better place for my teammates." 

Tom's comments come a day after he issued a video message on Twitter, apologizing for throwing the tablet and his helmet during the Buccaneers' Sept. 18 game against the New Orleans Saints.

photos
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

"Sorry for breaking that tablet," the NFL star said Sept. 19. "I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that."

Though tensions were high during the game, the Buccaneers went on to pull out a victory against the Saints. "Great win to get to 2-0," Tom continued. "Flying home to Tampa. Get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town, let's go."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

2

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

3

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

While Tom—who has been married to Gisele Bündchen since 2009—may be getting his problems with his teammates sorted out, the seven-time Super Bowl champ can't seem to avoid headlines about his marriage.

After the NFL star shared that he was returning to football a month after announcing his retirement, reports surfaced that the supermodel was not pleased with his decision to play in a 23rd season.

Gisele—who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Tom—recently got candid about why she wants him to officially say goodbye to the sport. 

read
Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game

"I have my concerns," she explained during her cover story interview with Elle published Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

Gisele said that though she and Tom have had many discussions about him hanging up his cleats for good, she knows how much he loves football. 

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she continued. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Trending Stories

1

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

2

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

3

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

4

Jon Hamm Proves He's a Big Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Fan

5
Exclusive

One Chicago Casts Break Down Everything to Know About New Seasons

Latest News

Dancing With the Stars' Joseph Baena's Role Model Is Surprising

Selena Gomez Shares Glimpse Inside Her World in First Doc Trailer

Tom Brady Says He Needs to Get His "Emotions in a Good Place"

Inside Amy Schumer Is Officially Back and Has a Premiere Date

Serial Podcast Host Reacts to Adnan Syed's Release From Prison

Exclusive

Mariska Hargitay Shares Her Dream Ending for SVU's Benson

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Unite at Don't Worry Darling Party