Inside Amy Schumer Is Officially Back and Already Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Money, Spends $6M a Year

Amy Schumer is ready to get "forever cancelled."

The comedian joked that she is anticipating this outcome for herself while announcing the return of her sketch comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer. The show, which returns for a fifth season on Oct. 20, will now live on "the hottest piece of ass, Paramount+." This is huge news for Inside Amy Schumer fans, as the show last aired six years ago on Comedy Central.

"I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges," the Trainwreck star shared in statement. "Inside Amy Schumer is returning for another season, and it's better than ever. Well, not as good as season three. But close."

Amy went on to promise that this next installment of the series will be just as unfiltered as the previous four seasons, noting, "we're not holding anything back."

Case in point: Amy, who dubbed herself the Duchess of Long Island, signed off her statement by claiming that the late Queen Elizabeth II would've wanted fans to tune in for the premiere.