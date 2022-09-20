Serial Podcast Host Reacts to Adnan Syed's Release From Prison

One of Adnan Syed's most vocal supporters is speaking out and celebrating his legal victory.

Just one day after a Baltimore judge vacated the 41-year-old's conviction for the 1999 murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee, Serial podcast host Sarah Koenig reacted to the courtroom ruling in a new episode.

"I was in the courtroom for the hearing," Sarah shared in the Sept. 20 episode of her true crime podcast. "At the beginning, Young Lee, the brother of Hae Min Lee whose murder was about to be unsolved, spoke via zoom directly to judge Melissa Phinn. Young Lee tried to keep it together, but he couldn't. He also told the judge he believes in the justice system. He's not against a new investigation. He said to Judge Phinn, ‘Make the right decision.'"

Ultimately, the court ruled that prosecutors made a compelling argument that Adnan's conviction was flawed. According to NBC News, the judge stated that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have supported Adnan's defense.