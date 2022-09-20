Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Couple Up for Don't Worry Darling After-Party in NYC

Watch : Harry Styles JOKES About Spitting on Chris Pine

Don't worry, darling—it appears Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong.

In fact, despite any speculation about their relationship status, the pair attended the after-party for the New York city premiere of Don't Worry Darling together on Sept. 19. As a photo obtained by E! News shows, Olivia—wearing a long-sleeved black Saint Laurent gown—and Harry—in a blue Gucci ensemble—formed a united front while walking into the Bowery Hotel.

Earlier in the evening, the couple was joined by co-stars Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler for a Q&A discussion on the project, while the lead of the film, Florence Pugh—who, along with Olivia, has been the subject of feud rumors—and Chris Pine did not attend.

Earlier this month, Don't Worry Darling had its highly anticipated world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. During the film's press conference on Sept. 5, a reporter asked Olivia about the online speculation amid Florence's absence.