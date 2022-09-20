Margot Robbie Makes Effortless Outfit Change During Amsterdam Premiere

Just like her upcoming character Barbie, Margot Robbie got to play dress up for her latest event.
In fact, the actress' seamless outfit changes proved that two looks are better than one.
While attending the New York City premiere for Amsterdam—in which she stars alongside Christian Bale, John David Washington and Taylor Swift (among many others)—she brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet in an ethereal all-white look.
At the event, Margot, who wore head-to-toe Chanel, stunned in a strapless bandeau crop top paired with a tiered lace skirt that had floral motifs. The I, Tonya star completed her ensemble with metallic silver platform heels and a dainty handbag—both accessories were from the French luxury label, of course.
Later in the evening, Margot swapped out her lavish skirt for some mom jeans. The effortlessly chic look was perfect for her busy night out, as she was photographed signing autographs for fans and posing for pictures with them.
While Margot often makes headlines for her stylish looks, she and Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling took the internet by storm after photos of the two on-set wearing matching neon-colored rollerblading outfits went viral in June.
And as the actress shared, being seen in the Barbie and Ken looks by half the internet wasn't as fabulous as it looked.
"I can't tell you how mortified we were by the way," Margot told Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 19. "We look like we're like laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'"
The 32-year-old continued, "I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there but not like it did. It was mad. It was hundreds of people watching."
Thanks to Margot and Ryan, the Barbiecore trend shows no signs of slowing down. However, if the actress' latest look is any indication, it seems she's holding off on wearing pink for the time being.