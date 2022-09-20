Jon Hamm Finally Responds to Rumors About His Underwear Preference

We're not mad about this confession.
Jon Hamm is clearing up the decade-long rumor that he doesn't wear underwear once and for all. "I have worn underwear every single day of my life," a laughing Hamm said during a Sept. 19 appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "Yes that's a rumor. First of all who doesn't wear underwear? I love a comfy boxer brief thank you very much."
Back in 2013, rumors swirled that Hamm was forced to wear underwear by the Mad Men crew in order to hide his bulge that was showing in his 1960s-style pants on set. At the time, photos of Hamm even went viral online—with fans buzzing over his seemingly visible manhood.
"I like a breathable cotton," the Top Gun: Maverick star told host Howard Stern, "come on man who doesn't?" Hamm also explained that he has never gone commando, even when in character as Don Draper. In response, Stern jokingly commended Hamm for his honestly, saying that he was "proud" of the actor for sharing his underwear preferences with the world.
During their chat, Hamm, who has been in a relationship with girlfriend Anna Osceola for over two years, also spoke to Stern about the possibility of marriage.
"I've never been married," the Town actor said. "This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable in. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable."
He continued, "It's the feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of and it's also been a process of working on myself and taking care of my mental health and unpacking all of that trauma."
Hamm, who lost his mother in 1981, touched on how losing her at such a young age impacted his life. As he noted, her death "created a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility and a lot of that availability and vulnerability."
It's only been in the last couple years of me sitting down and thinking about that stuff that's made the relationship I am in now even more meaningful," he told Stern. "It's opened up the possibility of things like being married and having kids and defining a new version of happiness."