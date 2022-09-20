The Midnight Club Trailer Gives a Sneak Peek of Mike Flanagan's Next Horror Tale

The trailer for Mike Flanagan's next horror story will leave you dying for more.
On Sept. 20, Netflix released the first full trailer for The Midnight Club, the newest mystery from Haunting of Hill House and Haunting of Bly Manor creator Flanagan. In the trailer, we get our first glimpse of the titular society, made up of teens who live at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor hospice—and are perhaps looking for a way to cure their terminal illnesses.
"There's so many stories about this place," one member says as the group explores the mansion. "Stories about people who thought they were gonna die, but didn't."
According to the series' description, The Midnight Club follows the group's eight members as they
"meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories—and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond."
But, of course, there's a twist: The group forms a pact, promising that the first of them to die will come back to haunt the club from beyond.
"That's a pretty big mystery—what happens after you die," co-producer Trevor Macy said in an interview with TV Guide published Sept. 5. "But we're going to take a crack at it."
The Midnight Club is set to featuring a large ensemble cast, including Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, along with Zach Gilford and Nightmare on Elm Street scream queen Heather Langenkamp, who plays the mysterious doctor who runs the hospice.
"What kind of a person," Macy further teased at the time, "would run this asylum?"
Find out when all 10 episodes of The Midnight Club premiere on Netflix Oct. 7.