The Midnight Club Trailer Gives a Sneak Peek of Mike Flanagan's Next Horror Tale

The trailer for Mike Flanagan's next horror story will leave you dying for more.

On Sept. 20, Netflix released the first full trailer for The Midnight Club, the newest mystery from Haunting of Hill House and Haunting of Bly Manor creator Flanagan. In the trailer, we get our first glimpse of the titular society, made up of teens who live at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor hospice—and are perhaps looking for a way to cure their terminal illnesses.

"There's so many stories about this place," one member says as the group explores the mansion. "Stories about people who thought they were gonna die, but didn't."

According to the series' description, The Midnight Club follows the group's eight members as they

"meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories—and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond."