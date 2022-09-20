Jon Hamm Just Proved He's a Big Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Fan

Jon Hamm is the latest addition to the long running list of celebrity Bravoholics.
The actor recently explained that he and his girlfriend Anna Osceola tend to watch TV while cooking dinner, and more often than not, it's Real Housewives they're tuned in to. "I'm fascinated by it, I really am," Hamm said on The Howard Stern Show Sept. 19. "I resisted it for decades. I thought it was the low-hanging fruit, the lowest common denominator."
The Mad Men star was particularly wary of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, adding, "I would see them out in the wild and you just see this pack of cameras and lights and it's just like, what kind of existence is this?"
Thankfully, he's since come to his senses—all it took was the allure of Teresa Giudice and co. "The first hit of the pipe was New Jersey," Hamm said. "Started in Jersey, then we went across the river to New York and then we got on a plane and flew across the country and landed in Beverly Hills."
Stern, a self-admitted RHOBH fan himself, then asked Hamm the
million-dollar 750,000-dollar question: "Should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?"
The Top Gun: Maverick actor responded emphatically. "Yes!" he said. "Of course she should."
The pair is referring to the pair of diamond earrings that Erika's estranged husband, disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi, gifted her early on in their relationship. They've become a point of contention on the Bravo series, as the show was filming when allegations surfaced that the earrings were purchased with funds that Tom embezzled from his clients. (In July, per Law360, a judge said that while he didn't believe Erika "was aware the earrings were stolen property," she still needed to turn them in. She's continually denied any involvement in Tom's alleged wrongdoings, while he has yet to publicly address the lawsuits he's named in.)
Continuing to discuss the matter, Hamm added that watching Erika argue about the earrings on RHOBH makes him want to say to her, "Honey, they were never yours."
Perhaps he can pull a Nicki Minaj and relay the message at the season 12 reunion?
