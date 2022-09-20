How Dancing With the Stars Honored Late Contestant Anne Heche

Watch : Anne Heche Dead at 53

Dancing With the Stars is honoring one of its own.

The Disney+ reality series added actress Anne Heche's name to the show's memorial star, which appears on the iconic DWTS dance floor. The actress, who died Aug. 11, has her name listed alongside other deceased contestants, including Florence Henderson, Valerie Harper and Mary Wilson, who competed on seasons 11, 17 and 28, respectively.

DWTS senior producer Adam Raia confirmed the tribute on his Instagram Story Sept. 19, writing, "Some of the greats that have passed away."

The Six Days Seven Nights star appeared on the competition show's 29th season back in 2020, where her and her partner Keo Motsepe took to the dance floor for four weeks before being eliminated. Following one of their last performances, the pair danced to Katy Perry's "Rise." The actress also took a moment to reflect on her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, her girlfriend from 1997 to 2000.

Following her exit from the dance competition, she revealed she was disappointed with how her elimination played out.