How Beyoncé Honored "Original Dreamgirl" Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys Win

Ralph, who originated the Dreamgirls role of Deena Jones in the musical's 1981 Broadway debut, received a sweet surprise from Beyoncé, who played the same part in the 2006 filmed version.

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech

They're your Dreamgirls

That's right, in honor of Sheryl Lee Ralph's Sept. 12 Emmy win, Beyoncé congratulated the actress in a very dreamy way. In a video posted to Instagram, Ralph shook her head in disbelief as she received a bouquet of flowers from the singer with a sweet note.

"To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations," Ralph read from the card Sept. 17. "All my love, Beyoncé."

Ralph captioned the touching video with the lyrics to "Dreamgirls," writing, "Every one has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what's in front of you. Thank you @beyonce don't forget to dream girls!"

The two share an extra-special connection: Ralph originated the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls' 1981 Broadway debut—the same part that Beyoncé would play in the 2006 filmed version of the musical. Ralph ultimately nabbed a Tony nomination for the role.

And Beyoncé wasn't the only Dreamgirl to congratulate Ralph on her win: Jennifer Hudson had the Abbott Elementary actress as a guest on her show Sept. 20, where the two gave a lesson to the audience on how to perfect the Dreamgirls sway. 

"And guess what?" Ralph said after their performance, quoting the "Dreamgirls" lyrics. "I'll be there."

​Hudson, who starred in Dreamgirls alongside Beyoncé, couldn't help but pinch herself as she danced alongside the Emmy winner.

"Oh my God, I can't believe I just got to have that moment with you," Hudson responded. "That was a dream."

Ralph became the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy series for her role as the high-strung veteran teacher Barbara Howard on ABC's Abbott Elementary. During her acceptance speech, Ralph spontaneously broke out into song, belting out poignant lyrics from Dianne Reeves' 1994 song "Endangered Species."

See more of Ralph when season two of Abbott Elementary premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.

