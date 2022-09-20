Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Facing Criticism Is "Easier" After 15 Years in the Spotlight

Kim Kardashian is not keeping up with what the haters gotta say.
After being in front of the camera for 15 years, the SKIMS founder shared how confronting scrutiny from the public has gotten easier for her and her family.
"It has gotten easier ‘cause I think you just get to a level where you see that so much of it is noise, and we have each other, we have us as a support system," the 41-year-old told host Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Sept. 20. "I couldn't do it without my family."
As Kim noted, "Just because when there's maybe a little too much noise everyone's there just to be like, ‘OK we know what's real. We know what's happening. This doesn't matter. Let's all just come back to what we know, and that's each other.' And I feel so grateful that we had all of those experiences at the same time so we can really lean on each other."
Since Kim and her family—mom Kris Jenner, brother Rob, and sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie—emerged on reality television with their E! show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they have had their fair share of criticism, with the Kardashians even issuing responses at times.
Most recently, Kim addressed critics who questioned why she became famous, telling Interview magazine Sept. 6, "Just because we're not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn't mean that the fame didn't come from that."
"I mean, I can give you a million f--king talents," she continued. "I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f--king s--t on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn't say that's a talent. I think it's a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don't know."